Durham VA receives vaccine shipment for healthcare workers, long-term care residents

Greenville VA medical staff can travel to Durham to get the vaccine this weekend
(POOL)
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:20 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Veterans Affairs Health Care System in Durham received a shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning.

They are one of the first 37 VA sites in the county to get the vaccine. The almost 3,000 doses they received will first go to their health care workers and long-term care residents.

The Pfizer vaccine needs ultra-cold storage, something that the Durham VA was able to provide.

“It does have some logistical challenges with us transporting that away from our main medical center,” said the executive director of the Durham VA, Paul Crews.

Although the vaccine cannot be transported to the Greenville VA, as part of the Durham VA system, medical staff from Greenville will be able to travel to Durham to get their vaccinations as early as this weekend.

“We have a group coming up this Saturday that will be receiving some of the vaccines,” explained the assistant director of the Durham VA, Chris Ferguson. “It has been offered to all medical staff both in Greenville and Morehead City.”

As for their patients, they are still working on a final timeline.

“We will be looking at going through the higher risk veterans and then onto all veterans within the next several months,” said Dr. Dee Dinsdale, the Chief Nurse at the Greenville VA.

They hope to give the vaccine to veterans at the highest risk in January.

