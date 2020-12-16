Craven County Schools reports 14 new COVID cases among students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School system says it has had 14 more students and three staff members test positive for COVID-19.

This information was reported to the school system from December 10th through December 14th.

The school system says this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.

School nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined.

