Advertisement

Craven County Schools reports 14 new COVID cases among students

(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County School system says it has had 14 more students and three staff members test positive for COVID-19.

This information was reported to the school system from December 10th through December 14th.

The school system says this is not considered a cluster since the cases are not at the same school campus.

School nurses, in consultation with the Craven County Health Department, have been investigating these cases and anyone who may have had close contact with the positive individuals in the 48 hours prior to developing symptoms has been quarantined.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
Former wife of Amazon founder gives Elizabeth City State $15 million
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine
James Beamon is facing 73 different charges.
Man wanted in Onslow County for numerous vehicle break-ins arrested in Wilmington
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Record hospitalizations; Onslow County has three more deaths
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire