COVID-19 vaccine heads to more hospitals

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The COVID-19 vaccine arrived at many of the state’s 11 hospitals with ultra-cold storage, and that are part of the first group North Carolina hospitals to receive the vaccine.

Forty-two additional hospitals in the state will soon get the vaccines too.

UNC Lenoir Health Care is just one of the state’s hospitals gearing up for the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine later this week.

While some hospitals have ultra-cold storage to house the vaccines, others will use dry ice for storage.

UNC Lenoir Health leaders said the hospital is “ecstatic” about the opportunity to receive the vaccines.

Hospital leaders said they find out Wednesday when their shipment will be on the way, possibly arriving as soon as Thursday.

“Our employees are enthused and we’ve been putting in a lot of work in the last few weeks to get ready for this event so we are anxious and ready to start administering those first doses.”

Wilson Medical Center leaders, however, said they do have a small ultra cold freezer able to keep the vaccines at the proper temperature. They expect the vaccines could arrive as early as Thursday.

“We have not heard confirmation of that as of yet but we are ready to move forward within 24 hours of receiving the vaccine to begin giving vaccinations to our staff. To have this coming is a huge huge positive for the community and for our providers.”

Dr. Stahl says frustration from people wanting a vaccine now is understandable, but says the process requires frontline workers receive the vaccine first.

He said if there is a limited vaccine supply initially, health care providers want to make sure that those who care for COVID-19 patients are able to stay healthy and continue vital jobs.

Wilson Medical Center staff created an online link for employees to schedule times to get the vaccine, which will be distributed in the auditorium following all Pfizer and state guidelines.

“More vaccines are coming and we just want to get the people who are at the highest risk right now and with time we will get everybody who wants a vaccine.”

UNC Lenoir managers say the vaccines could arrive Thursday.

Washington Regional Medical Center leaders say within two weeks they will receive 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Hospital officials say rural regions and health departments were always supposed to get Moderna because it won’t be as difficult to store and there is a lower risk for expired doses

