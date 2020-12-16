Construction company committed to children years after building children’s hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Construction crews are helping children in the hospital have a happy holiday season.

Employees of T A Loving Company dropped off hundreds of toys at the Maynard Children’s Hospital in Greenville today. T.A. Loving built the hospital nearly a decade ago, and Its become an annual tradition for employees, contractors, and sub-contractors to give the children toys.

Company leaders say after they noticed children in the original hospital watch them work from their hospital room windows, they’ve committed to the children there during the Christmas holiday.

Employees say it’s a great way to stay involved with the hospital they built.

Matt Flake with T.A. Loving Company said, “To even think that you could give back to a little one and a family, in general, that’s just having a good day is just amazing.”

In addition to gifts, employees also donated $3,000 to the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.