Advertisement

Colorado university honors student who died from COVID-19 with an honorary degree

By KUSA Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 2:21 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KUSA) - Graduation ceremonies are supposed to be celebrations, but the coronavirus pandemic has changed that for a Colorado family.

Cody Lyster died from COVID-19 before he was able to graduate.

“He would’ve been the first in our family to obtain a college degree,” Cody Lyster’s dad Kevin said.

Cody Lyster, 21, passed away earlier this year from COVID-19, making him one of the youngest victims of the coronavirus in Colorado.

During Colorado Mesa University’s commencement ceremony, Cody Lyster was honored with an honorary degree.

His mother called the moment “bittersweet.”

A scholarship has been established in his name at the university to ensure other students have the opportunity to go to college.

Copyright 2020 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
Former wife of Amazon founder gives Elizabeth City State $15 million
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg makes comments after his introduction as transportation secretary nominee
Buttigieg introduced as transportation secretary pick
In this Jan. 7, 2015, file photo, an injured person is transported to an ambulance after a...
Islamic State widow convicted in Charlie Hebdo, kosher market attacks in Paris
FILE - Tom Cruise is heard on an audio recording angrily reprimanding crew members of “Mission:...
Tom Cruise berates ‘Mission: Impossible’ crew over COVID-19 breach
Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine
Minnesota’s pardon board on Tuesday, Dec. 15, commuted the sentence of Burrell, a Black man who...
Minnesota juvenile lifer walks free after 18 years in prison