Beaufort County Community College students playing Santa to seniors

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Christmas ten days away, students at Beaufort County Community College are giving back to the community and playing Santa to seniors.

Gamma Beta Phi students at BCCC raised more than $1,500. In just one month, they sold raffle tickets to friends, family, and the community.

Each ticket bought gave the person a chance to win a prize donated by a local store or restaurant or a chance to win a gift card to businesses in the area.

Gamma Beta Phi is an honor and service organization. The money raised buys items to put in gift bags for River Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents in Washington.

Gamma Beta Phi President Anna Taylor said, “Ever since COVID started, they have been isolated and for us to just be able to do something where we can put a smile on their faces and let them know we are thinking about them. And the response we got is more than we could ask for.”

Students raised enough money for about 100 residents to receive gift bags.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.