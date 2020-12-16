Advertisement

Beaufort County Community College students playing Santa to seniors

Beaufort County Community College students provide gifts for nursing home residents
Beaufort County Community College students provide gifts for nursing home residents(WITN)
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - With Christmas ten days away, students at Beaufort County Community College are giving back to the community and playing Santa to seniors.

Gamma Beta Phi students at BCCC raised more than $1,500. In just one month, they sold raffle tickets to friends, family, and the community.

Each ticket bought gave the person a chance to win a prize donated by a local store or restaurant or a chance to win a gift card to businesses in the area.

Gamma Beta Phi is an honor and service organization. The money raised buys items to put in gift bags for River Trace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents in Washington.

Gamma Beta Phi President Anna Taylor said, “Ever since COVID started, they have been isolated and for us to just be able to do something where we can put a smile on their faces and let them know we are thinking about them. And the response we got is more than we could ask for.”

Students raised enough money for about 100 residents to receive gift bags.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
Former wife of Amazon founder gives Elizabeth City State $15 million
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire

Latest News

Dr. Roy Everett got his COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon.
CarolinaEast Medical Center gives out first vaccine
James Beamon is facing 73 different charges.
Man wanted in Onslow County for numerous vehicle break-ins arrested in Wilmington
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Record hospitalizations; Onslow County has three more deaths
Alex Faulkner mugshot
Williamston man arrested in connection to multiple gas station robberies
An overnight fire destroyed this Washington bakery on Wednesday.
Washington bakery destroyed in early morning fire