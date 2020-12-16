Advertisement

AAA: At least 34 million fewer Americans to travel this holiday season

Holiday Travel
Holiday Travel(WABI)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The holidays are a period that typically see high demand for vacations, however AAA Travel expects the vast majority of Americans to stay home this holiday season, citing public health concerns and travel restrictions are influencing their decisions not to travel over the year-end holidays.

AAA forecasts at least 34 million fewer travelers compared to last year’s holiday season, a decline in travel of at least 29% – although as many as 84.5 million Americans may still travel from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3.

In North Carolina, the total number of projected holiday travelers is down nearly 30% – a decline of almost 1.1 million travelers and a significant cutback compared to 2019.

“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That won’t be the case this year,” said Tiffany Wright, spokesperson, AAA – The Auto Club Group in the Carolinas. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”

