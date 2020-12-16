Advertisement

17 ferry workers under quarantine after outbreak on Pamlico Sound route

This is one of several ferries that operate in the Pamlico Sound.
This is one of several ferries that operate in the Pamlico Sound.(WITN)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
CEDAR ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A total of 17 state Ferry Division employees are under quarantine after a COVID-19 outbreak on a Pamlico Sound route.

The group works the route between Cedar Island and Ocracoke.

Two of the positive tests came from the crew of the Swan Quarter, while the other four were from employees who work onshore.

Those half dozen employees last worked the route on Monday and will be under home quarantine for at least two weeks. The other 11 employees had come in contact with the crew, but have not yet tested positive.

Because of the shortage of employees, service between Cedar Island, Swan Quarter, and Ocracoke will be reduced between December 22 and December 28th.

Here is the schedule:

  • Ocracoke-Cedar Island: 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
  • Cedar Island-Ocracoke: 7:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • Ocracoke-Swan Quarter: 10:00 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
  • Swan Quarter-Ocracoke: 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Ferry Division says the ferry, as well as the terminals at Cedar Island, Swan Quarter, and Ocracoke, have been cleaned extensively.

