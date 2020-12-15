WHO AM I? Person of interest needs identified in dollar store robbery

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies need your help in identifying a man who may have some information on a recent armed robbery in La Grange.

Lenoir County deputies Tuesday afternoon released photos of the man who they say is a person of interest in the case.

The Family Dollar in La Grange was robbed Sunday and deputies have already charged with Steven Wilson of Kinston. Wilson has also been charged with several other Family Dollar and Dollar General stickups this month in both Kinston and Lenoir County.

The man deputies want to be identified was seen in the Dollar General in La Grange around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. They say he may have seen something or have information that can help deputies with their Family Dollar robbery investigation.

If you know who the man is, call deputies at 252-559-6100.

This man was in the Dollar General on Sunday afternoon. (Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies say this man is a person of interest. (Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)

