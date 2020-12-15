What to do if you miss holiday shipping deadlines

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The deadline for ground shipping for the major delivery companies is Dec. 15 if you want your gifts to arrive by Christmas.

Some last-minute shippers were able to get their packages in time, but for those who didn’t, there are other ways to make sure your loved one feels special this holiday.

Calvin Boston-Hill and his wife, Renee, were proactive.

“We had to mail some gifts out to our family up in New Jersey, and Virginia, and to our grandchildren up in New York and Florida. We have grandchildren all over the place,” said Calvin.

And because they shipped by the 15th, they have no worries about their grandkids’ presents.

“The postal worker told us that they would be there within five to seven days. So, that’s good time,” Calvin said.

UPS, USPS, and FedEx are three delivery companies who have that deadline. If you ship after Dec. 15, you’ll have to pay extra for expedited shipping.

“We came on just on time. We didn’t know there was a deadline,” Renee said.

Renee says she has noticed some delays, but the lines weren’t too bad.

Local businesses are trying to keep up, such as Truly Yours, in Greenville. The owner, Erin Davis, says the shipments haven’t stopped all week. She says she’s overlapping the staff to stay ahead.

“Everybody knows that the cutoff is coming, and it’s here. And so, everybody’s just trying to rush and get their orders in on time,” Davis said.

Davis says more people are choosing to order online this year.

And Stephen Clayton says Coastal Concierge, in New Bern, has been busy since Black Friday, and he expects the business only to get busier.

He sees orders for “a lot of toys—just various different toys and TVs as well, electronics.”

However, for the last-minute shoppers who missed the deadline, what can you do now?

You can use a service like Coastal Concierge to get the gifts for you, without the price changes.

“See if someone locally has the item. And if you can’t pick it up, we can pick it up for them and then drop it directly at their doorstep,” Clayton said.

And Truly Yours owner Erin Davis says you can skip shipping completely and print out your gift.

“A lot of people end up doing gift cards on our website. And those get delivered automatically,” Davis said.

So, you have a few choices, but, most importantly, Clayton says, the sooner you act, the better.

“If we can’t find it at the first place, then we’ll start looking around to see if we can find that gift for them,” Clayton said.

And Davis says if you order online at their store after Dec. 15 it doesn’t mean your gift won’t make it, as they usually ship day-of. She says to try to order by the afternoon.

And Clayton says their services are available until the morning of Christmas Eve, and they’ll be making “sleigh runs” to the Wilmington and Jacksonville area. He says early weekdays are less busier than late Friday.

Another option is to pay a little extra for expedited shipping. Here are those deadlines:

( Prices can range from an additional $7.50 to $20, depending on size and weight )

Dec. 18: USPS First Class Mail

Dec. 19: USPS Priority Mail

Dec. 21: UPS 3-Day Select, FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 22: UPS 2nd Day Air Services, FedEx 2Day Services

Dec. 23: FedEx Overnight Services, USPS Priority Mail Express, UPS Next-Day Air Services

