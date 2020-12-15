Advertisement

Two charged in shooting death of bouncer at Raleigh club

Julius Curtis (L) and Taelyn Jiggetts (R) are charged in the shooting death of a bouncer at a Raleigh club.(Raleigh Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:09 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Police in North Carolina have arrested two men in the shooting death of a bouncer at a party club in 2019.

Raleigh police say in a news release that 20-year-old Julius Curtis is being held in the Wake County jail without bail on charges of murder and felony assault. Police had already arrested 22-year-old Taelyn Jiggetts on charges of murder, felony assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said that in June 2019, 35-year-old Dana Lee Hopkins was working as a bouncer inside a rental hall when he tried to break up a fight.

