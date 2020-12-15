Advertisement

Stith named to lead North Carolina community college system

Thomas Stith named president of the state community college system
Thomas Stith named president of the state community college system(NC Community College System)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -The head of the U.S. Small Business Administration in North Carolina is the next president of the state community college system.

The State Board of Community Colleges voted unanimously Monday in an online meeting to choose Thomas Stith III to lead the 58-campus system.

Stith succeeds Peter Hans, who was at the post for two years before being named president of the University of North Carolina system.

Stith was previously Republican Gov. Pat McCrory’s chief of staff and a Durham City Council member.

COVID-19 is expected to be an early top priority for Stith. A majority of campus-based instruction occurred online during the fall.

Stith said he is committed to serving students and supporting the colleges as they develop the workforce and extend affordable education to residents.

“My vision for the North Carolina Community College System is guided by the principle that education translates into opportunity,” he said. “The North Carolina Community College System will lead our state’s economic recovery by providing education and training for our diverse population. The system will become a national model for educational excellence.”

Stith will begin his new role on Jan. 11.

North Carolina’s 58 community colleges serve about 700,000 students a year in associate degree programs, university transfer programs, short-term workforce training, high school dual enrollment, career and technical education and adult basic education.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record set for people in hospital

Latest News

Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
COVID-19: Second inmate dies at Greene Correctional
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Wet weather returns Wednesday
Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was robbed on December 6th.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Help nab sweepstakes robbers
This man may have information that could help deputies with an armed robbery case.
WHO AM I? Person of interest needs identified in dollar store robbery