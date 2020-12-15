Advertisement

Russia’s Putin congratulates Biden on winning U.S. election

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the U.S. presidential election after weeks of holding out.

Putin’s message to Biden came a day after the Electoral College confirmed Biden as the nation’s next president, ratifying his November victory in an authoritative state-by-state repudiation of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede that he had lost.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human...
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the Council for Civil Society and Human Rights via a video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.(Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The Kremlin had said earlier that the Russian president would hold off on congratulating Biden until the winner was officially confirmed. “We are just waiting for the end of the internal political confrontation,” Putin said last month, referring to numerous Republican challenges to the vote count.

In his message, Putin wished Biden “every success,” according to a Kremlin statement Tuesday, and expressed confidence that “Russia and the U.S., which bear special responsibility for global security and stability can, despite the differences, really contribute to solving many problems and challenges that the world is currently facing.”

The Russian president noted that “the Russian-American cooperation based on the principles of equality and mutual respect would meet the interests of the people in both countries and the entire international community.”

“For my part, I am ready for interaction and contact with you,” Putin was quoted by the Kremlin as saying.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record set for people in hospital

Latest News

FILE PHOTO: Pete Buttigieg is expected to be Biden's Transportation Secretary pick.
AP sources: Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief
Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad.
TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19
Brazil turtle tsunami
Georgia Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate Raphael Warnock, left, and Jon Ossoff, right,...
Biden tells Georgia he needs a Democratic Senate to govern