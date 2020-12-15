Pitt County deputies take on Christmas elf duties, deliver gifts to seniors

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies packed up and delivered holiday gifts for seniors Monday, kicking off their annual ‘Santa for Seniors’ event.

The Pitt County Council on Aging and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have put together holiday bags for seniors for around 10-years.

They collect food, water, candy, clothing and more to deliver. The county’s detention center has even collected 4,000 items of food to include.

This year, they’re delivering to almost 150 homes.

“This is the greatest part of my job,” said the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, Lee Darnell. “I live for this day every year.”

This year will be different, of course, given the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputies will wear a mask and keep their distance.

It was still a heartwarming gesture for people like Christine Hyman, who got her gifts Monday morning.

“Life is kind of different from what it used to be,” she said. “Just for somebody to think about you and to help you out, it means a whole lot.”

This is just the beginning as the Sheriff’s Office says they will be continuing the deliveries all week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.