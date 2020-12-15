Advertisement

Pitt County deputies take on Christmas elf duties, deliver gifts to seniors

They kicked off the annual ‘Santa for Seniors’ event this week.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies packed up and delivered holiday gifts for seniors Monday, kicking off their annual ‘Santa for Seniors’ event.

The Pitt County Council on Aging and Pitt County Sheriff’s Office have put together holiday bags for seniors for around 10-years.

They collect food, water, candy, clothing and more to deliver. The county’s detention center has even collected 4,000 items of food to include.

This year, they’re delivering to almost 150 homes.

“This is the greatest part of my job,” said the Public Information Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, Lee Darnell. “I live for this day every year.”

This year will be different, of course, given the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputies will wear a mask and keep their distance.

It was still a heartwarming gesture for people like Christine Hyman, who got her gifts Monday morning.

“Life is kind of different from what it used to be,” she said. “Just for somebody to think about you and to help you out, it means a whole lot.”

This is just the beginning as the Sheriff’s Office says they will be continuing the deliveries all week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record set for people in hospital

Latest News

Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
COVID-19: Second inmate dies at Greene Correctional
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Wet weather returns Wednesday
Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was robbed on December 6th.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Help nab sweepstakes robbers
This man may have information that could help deputies with an armed robbery case.
WHO AM I? Person of interest needs identified in dollar store robbery