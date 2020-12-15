Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Wet weather returns Wednesday

Our second area of low pressure for the week arrives Wednesday
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Wednesday

Similar to Monday’s low pressure system, we’ll see scattered morning showers transition into storms and downpours during the second half of the day. While the severe weather threat remains low, there is a chance we could see one or two strong to severe storms develop as the system passes overhead. Rainfall totals for most will reach about 0.75″ with a few locations surpassing the 1.0″ mark. Daytime highs will reach the low 60s only to see overnight lows fall down to near freezing. Winds will start the day out of the northeast at 10 to 15 mph but will finish out of the west at 7 to 12 mph.

Thursday & Friday

With the rain gone, our skies will return to their cloudless norm. However, blustery winds out of the northwest will help pull colder air into our area, knocking our daytime highs down to the upper 40s for the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will fall below freezing as winds relax after sunset.

