Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex

Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating an armed robbery at a student apartment complex.

Greenville Police say that it happened around just after 4 p.m. in the parking lot of 33 East apartments.

Officials tell us that the victim went to the complex to meet with an acquaintance of hers. Investigators say that acquaintance got into her car and ended up robbing her of some cash.

Police say they have identified the suspect and are in the process of getting warrants.

Nobody was injured.

