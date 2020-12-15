Advertisement

NC State, St. Louis basketball agree to two-game series

North Carolina State coch Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half against North...
North Carolina State coch Kevin Keatts yells to his team during the first half against North Florida in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP, Pool)(Ethan Hyman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Saint Louis and North Carolina State have agreed to meet Thursday in St. Louis as part of a two-game men’s basketball series.

The schools announced the late addition to the schedule Tuesday. The two-game set includes the Billikens returning the home game by visiting the Wolfpack during the 2022-23 season.

Saint Louis had been seeking a nonconference game, particularly after Saturday’s matchup with Evansville was canceled amid coronavirus issues within the Purple Aces program.

This will be the Wolfpack’s first game in two weeks. N.C. State last played Dec. 3 by beating Massachusetts-Lowell in “Bubbleville” in Uncasville, Connecticut, but a game two days later against Connecticut was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Wolfpack’s program.

That was one of four straight games to be canceled or postponed for the Wolfpack. N.C. State was set to play its Atlantic Coast Conference opener at No. 23 Louisville on Wednesday, but that game was postponed amid coronavirus issues within the Cardinals program.

