NC racial justice task force makes dozens of recommendations

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A task force commissioned by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has recommended far-reaching changes to police, criminal justice and court systems, with a goal of eliminating racial inequities.

The report of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice was released Monday.

There are 125 recommendations on topics ranging from police training and body cameras to the death penalty and decriminalizing marijuana.

The panel began in the days following George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis police custody.

Many recommendations would need General Assembly approval.

A state House committee approved its own recommendations Monday, with an emphasis on police standards.

You can read the full report by clicking on the link below.

