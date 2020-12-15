Advertisement

Look At Those Lights choices for Tuesday 12/15

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:54 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Look At Those Lights” is back for Christmas 2020! Watch the video and then answer our poll question, telling us which display you prefer.

Click here to answer the poll question.

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is located on Hubs Rec Road in Beaufort County. This home will have your attention with all of the lights. The house features the highway dolphins jump in a lake, a lighted American flag and candy canes line the driveway. The homeowners say it took around three days to set up the display.

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is located in Washington off of Harvey Avenue. The display lights up the sky with over 17,000 lights. You can also see a dog house and dog, eight reindeer, a snowman and a dog stealing presents. There is also a cat playing with tree bulbs, a teddy bear and a pond made out of lights to keep the reindeer hydrated.

WITN’s Look at Those Lights is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

crabpotlogo

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record set for people in hospital

Latest News

Look At Those Lights Nominees for Tuesday, December 15th 2020
Look At Those Lights Nominees for Tuesday, December 15th 2020
WITN Look at Those Lights for App Tile
Look At Those Lights choices for Monday 12/14
Look at those lights nominees for 12-4-2020
Look At Those Lights nominees for 12-4-2020
It's time to look at those lights!
WITN’s 2020 “Look at those Lights” Contest