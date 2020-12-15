Look At Those Lights choices for Tuesday 12/15

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Look At Those Lights” is back for Christmas 2020! Watch the video and then answer our poll question, telling us which display you prefer.

Click here to answer the poll question.

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is located on Hubs Rec Road in Beaufort County. This home will have your attention with all of the lights. The house features the highway dolphins jump in a lake, a lighted American flag and candy canes line the driveway. The homeowners say it took around three days to set up the display.

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is located in Washington off of Harvey Avenue. The display lights up the sky with over 17,000 lights. You can also see a dog house and dog, eight reindeer, a snowman and a dog stealing presents. There is also a cat playing with tree bulbs, a teddy bear and a pond made out of lights to keep the reindeer hydrated.

WITN’s Look at Those Lights is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.