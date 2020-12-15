Judge agrees to speed up challenge against planned casino near Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has agreed to expedite a lawsuit that could stop a tribe from building a casino in North Carolina outside the city of Charlotte.

The Charlotte Observer reports that District of Columbia District Judge James Boasberg agreed to expedite the suit on Monday. The suit is against the Catawba Indians and the Department of Interior.

The Catawba want to build the Two Kings Casino Resort in Kings Mountain. The lawsuit was filed by the Eastern Band of the Cherokees.

They have operated their own casinos in western North Carolina since 1997.

