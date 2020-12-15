Jim’s Forecast: Wet, breezy and milder on Wednesday

Wednesday

Similar to Monday’s low pressure system, we’ll see scattered morning showers transition into widespread rain with isolated thunderstorms during the second half of the day. While the severe weather threat remains low, there is a chance we could see one or two strong to severe storms near the coast this afternoon as the system passes overhead. Rainfall totals for most will reach about 0.75″ with a few locations surpassing the 1.0″ mark. Daytime highs will reach the low 60s only to see overnight lows fall back down to near freezing by sunrise Thursday. Winds will start the day out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph before turning to the south by midday with a colder shift back to the northwest after sunset.

Thursday & Friday

With the rain gone, our skies will return to their cloudless norm. However, winds out of the northwest will help pull colder air into our area, knocking our daytime highs down to the upper 40s for the rest of the work week. Overnight lows will fall below freezing as winds relax after sunset.

Saturday & Sunday

The chilly air will stick around through the weekend with another day in the 40s Saturday under continued sunny skies. We’ll come up a touch to the mid 50s Sunday with some clouds moving in from the west. By late Sunday a stray shower may pop up, but rain chances are looking like 20% or less right now. Overnight lows will bottom out in the upper 20s late Friday night into sunrise Saturday with mid 30s for lows Saturday night into Sunday morning.