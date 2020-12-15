Greenville Council OK’s purchase of additional land for Wildwood Park

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The City of Greenville will be adding more land to its Wildwood Park development after the City Council approved the purchase of 184.78 acres during its meeting on Monday night.

The land to be purchased is located near the intersection of Old Pactolus Road and Northeast Greenville Boulevard where it will be combined with the 163 acres previously purchased by the City in November of 2019.

Staff is currently working to provide public access to Wildwood Park in the spring of 2021.

The cost to buy the land was $617,000, and was paid for by the Recreation and Parks Department’s Capital Project Fund.

