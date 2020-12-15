Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After the announcement that two patients in the Pfizer test group had a severe allergic reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control put out a warning that people with certain severe allergies may not be the best candidates for the vaccine.

This raised the question from allergy-sufferers: who falls in those categories?

Allergist Dr. Sherif Taha says this only happens in rare cases and, if you have allergies, do your research before making a decision.

Elena Puodziunas constantly depends on her Epipen, because her disease causes her to have severe allergic reactions regularly.

“I have unspecified mast cell activation disease with autonomic dysfunction,” Puodziunas said.

She says sometimes she eats foods one day and can’t eat them the next day. Her tolerance to insect bites and other allergens can also change from one day to the next..

“Temperature changes, to hot water, cold water, stress—I mean, if I cry too hard, I go into anaphylaxis,” Puodziunas said.

Anaphylaxis is a severe allergic reaction. Taha says it involves more than two systems of the body; for example, hives and trouble breathing, but not just one symptom.

Barbara Whitehead has a severe latex allergy.

“I can’t eat food handled with latex gloves. I can’t be in contact with any devices that contain latex,” Whitehead said.

People with serious allergies were concerned after hearing about the two patient’s reactions.

“The two patients are well and good. And we are now looking to see what precepted that kind of allergic reaction,” Taha said.

He explains two patients in the Pfizer test group, had an anaphylactoid reaction, and both of the patients had a history of severe allergies

Still, Taha says if you have allergies to foods, latex, dyes, medications, insect stings, or pets, you’re likely safe to take the vaccine, but if you have moderate to severe infections, have had anaphylactic reactions to another vaccine in the past, or had an anaphylactic reaction to an injectable drug in the past, you could be more at risk, but still able to take the vaccine.

Taha says to have a doctor assess your risks.

Puodziunas and Whitehead have already made their decisions.

“I’m comfortable not receiving this vaccine because I’m taking these precautions,” Puodziunas said.

“My risk of dying from COVID is probably higher than that of having an anaphylactic reaction that is fatal,” Whitehead said.

Taha says, generally speaking, the vaccine is safe for people with allergies, but consult with your doctor first.

He also says those at risk may still be able to take the vaccine under the watch of a medical team.

