Grand jury indicts man accused of killing Mount Holly police officer

Joshua Funk mugshot
Joshua Funk mugshot(Gaston County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:43 AM EST
GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) -A grand jury in North Carolina has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting a police officer who was responding to a call.

Gaston Superior Court Clerk Roxann Rankin told The Charlotte Observer the Gaston County grand jury returned the indictment against Joshua Funk on Monday.

Funk had been charged with murder for the death of Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon on Friday.

Mount Holly police officer killed in shootout responding to a breaking and entering
Mount Holly police officer killed in shootout responding to a breaking and entering(Mount Holly Police Department)

Rankin says the indictment indicates the grand jury thinks there is enough evidence for a trial. She says a trial will happen when the courts resume activities. Funk’s first court appearance will be on Friday.

Herndon’s funeral service will be held in Kings Mountain on Tuesday.

