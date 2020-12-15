Advertisement

Former wife of Amazon founder gives Elizabeth City State $15 million

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has given Elizabeth City State University $15 million.

The donation from MacKenzie Scott marks the largest gift from a single donor in the university’s nearly 130-history.

The 50-year-old Scott is a novelist and venture philanthropist who divorced Bezos last year.

“This gift was given to ECSU to support the direction and vision we have for the university. Ms. Scott’s investment in ECSU recognizes the work we have done, and the plans we have for continuing to elevate this great institution.”

Karrie Dixon, ECSU chancellor

Dixon said Scott’s gift will help improve ESCU’s financial footing, giving the university long-term stability.

The university said Scott has no connection to Elizabeth City State.

The woman’s blog says over the past four months, Scott has given more than $4 billion to 384 organizations in all 50 states.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record set for people in hospital

Latest News

Police are investigating after an armed robbery Tuesday evening at 33 East apartments.
Officers investigating armed robbery at Greenville apartment complex
COVID-19: Second inmate dies at Greene Correctional
WITN Meteorologist Charlie Ironmonger
Charlie’s Forecast: Wet weather returns Wednesday
Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was robbed on December 6th.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Help nab sweepstakes robbers
This man may have information that could help deputies with an armed robbery case.
WHO AM I? Person of interest needs identified in dollar store robbery