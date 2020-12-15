Former wife of Amazon founder gives Elizabeth City State $15 million

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has given Elizabeth City State University $15 million.

The donation from MacKenzie Scott marks the largest gift from a single donor in the university’s nearly 130-history.

The 50-year-old Scott is a novelist and venture philanthropist who divorced Bezos last year.

“This gift was given to ECSU to support the direction and vision we have for the university. Ms. Scott’s investment in ECSU recognizes the work we have done, and the plans we have for continuing to elevate this great institution.”

Dixon said Scott’s gift will help improve ESCU’s financial footing, giving the university long-term stability.

The university said Scott has no connection to Elizabeth City State.

The woman’s blog says over the past four months, Scott has given more than $4 billion to 384 organizations in all 50 states.

