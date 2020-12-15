Advertisement

Festival of Trees underway at Greenville Convention Center

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:47 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Greenville Convention Center is once again hosting its annual Festival of Trees.

There are some changes this year due to the pandemic.

There are nearly fifty decorated trees safely spaced out for social distancing.

Guests are also required to wear masks.

The event is free, but Family Support Network of Eastern Carolina will be accepting donations to offer resources and emotional support for families of children with disabilities and families who have lost a child.

The Festival of Trees will run from 8:30 am until 5:00 pm every day through December 23rd.

