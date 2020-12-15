Advertisement

ECU’s Harris named AAC Rookie of the Year, three other Pirates honored

Rahjai Harris - ECU Football RB (Photo: ECU Athletics)
By Tyler Feldman
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU true freshman running back Rahjai Harris was named the American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and first-team all-conference, the league announced Tuesday.

Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian and receiver/return specialist Tyler Snead both earned second-team all-conference honors, while linebacker Xavier Smith earned honorable mention status.

Full ECU Recap: https://ecupirates.com/news/2020/12/15/football-harris-named-aac-rookie-of-the-year.aspx

Harris is the first ECU true freshman to be named first-team all-conference since Travis Williams in 2004. This season, Harris rushed for 624 yards and four touchdowns in just eight games. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and finished third in the AAC in rushing yards per game with 78.0.

