Craven BOE member appointed to Board of Commissioners

By Dave Jordan
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The Craven County Board of Commissioners voted Monday to appoint Beatrice Smith, current member of the Craven County Board of Education, to fill the seat vacated by the passing of Mr. Johnnie Sampson in District 3.

Smith has been a member of the Craven County Board of Education since her election in November of 2002.

She began her career as an educator in Craven County Schools as a teacher, rising through the ranks as a director of Federal Programs and principal.

Smith retired as the principal at Graham A. Barden Elementary in 1997.

She will be sworn in as a member of the Board of Commissioners on January 4, 2021. She will resign her seat as a member of the Craven County Board of Education before being sworn in as a Commissioner.

The Craven County Board of Education will then begin the process of filling the board vacancy.

