Advertisement

COVID-19: Second inmate dies at Greene Correctional

(WITN)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Greene County state prison.

The state Department of Public Safety says an inmate in his early 80s had tested positive for the virus back on October 14th at Greene Correctional Institution. He was hospitalized on December 1st, according to prison officials, and then discharged on December 9th.

The man continued to be treated for his pre-existing medical conditions at the prison, and the prison system says he died today as those medical conditions worsened due to the COVID-19 infection.

Back in early October another inmate at Greene died from the virus. That man was in his mid-60s and also had underlying medical conditions.

To date, there have been 29 inmate deaths statewide tied to the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
Beaufort County child killed in car crash
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Greenville allergist explains which patients with allergies can and can’t take COVID-19 vaccine
An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record set for people in hospital

Latest News

U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
COVID cases are already straining hospitals and Christmas is likely to bring another surge.
Hopeful sign: Midwestern states see drop in new virus cases
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Americans have been spending more time at home now and much of that time is spent sitting down.
Pandemic is turning us into couch potatoes