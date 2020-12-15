COVID-19: Second inmate dies at Greene Correctional

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second inmate who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died at a Greene County state prison.

The state Department of Public Safety says an inmate in his early 80s had tested positive for the virus back on October 14th at Greene Correctional Institution. He was hospitalized on December 1st, according to prison officials, and then discharged on December 9th.

The man continued to be treated for his pre-existing medical conditions at the prison, and the prison system says he died today as those medical conditions worsened due to the COVID-19 infection.

Back in early October another inmate at Greene died from the virus. That man was in his mid-60s and also had underlying medical conditions.

To date, there have been 29 inmate deaths statewide tied to the pandemic.

