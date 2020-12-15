COVID-19 cluster identified at Onslow County high school

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A school system has identified a COVID-19 cluster at one of its high schools.

Onslow County Schools says that the health department let them know December 11th that a cluster of cases had been identified at Dixon High School.

Officials say the report includes 6 previously identified individual cases with symptom onset or initial positive test results dating back to December 8th.

We’re told that anyone identified as a close contact was immediately notified of any potential exposure.

The school system says that areas of where any person diagnosed with the virus may have been was thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.

