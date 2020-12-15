CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Help nab sweepstakes robbers
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County deputies today released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened last week.
Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was help up around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th.
Deputies say the armed men were in a burgundy Hyundai four-door car with damage to the driver’s side door. The car had a 30-day tag.
A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information should call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118.
Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.