CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Help nab sweepstakes robbers

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County deputies today released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened last week.

Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was help up around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th.

Deputies say the armed men were in a burgundy Hyundai four-door car with damage to the driver’s side door. The car had a 30-day tag.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information should call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118.

Deputies say they were driving this car. (WITN)

