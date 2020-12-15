Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Help nab sweepstakes robbers

Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was robbed on December 6th.
Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was robbed on December 6th.(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County deputies today released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened last week.

Spins Inc. Sweepstakes on Highway 11 outside of Grifton was help up around 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th.

Deputies say the armed men were in a burgundy Hyundai four-door car with damage to the driver’s side door. The car had a 30-day tag.

A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information should call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118.

Deputies say they were driving this car.
Deputies say they were driving this car.(WITN)

