CarolinaEast Medical Center first to get vaccine in ENC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center is the first hospital in Eastern Carolina to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 975 doses arrived at the New Bern hospital around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The hospital says an ICU doctor will be the first to get inoculated Wednesday afternoon.

Officials at Vidant Medical Center say they are still expecting to receive their first doses on Thursday. UNC Lenoir is expected to receive the vaccine on Thursday and begin administering it on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.