Beaufort County child killed in car crash

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 9-year-old was killed in a head-on crash in Pitt County Monday.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 33 near Grimes Farm Road around 12:30 p.m. Troopers say Brayden Everette from Washington was killed. Three other people were hurt, but there was no information provided on the extent of their injuries.

