Beaufort County child killed in car crash

A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.
A nine-year-old boy died in a crash here on Monday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:52 AM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 9-year-old was killed in a head-on crash in Pitt County Monday.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 33 near Grimes Farm Road around 12:30 p.m. Troopers say Brayden Everette from Washington was killed. Three other people were hurt, but there was no information provided on the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

