State’s 15 electoral college votes awarded to Trump

The group of electors met Monday in Raleigh at the old Hall of the House of Representatives.(State of North Carolina)
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina has awarded its 15 electoral votes to President Donald Trump, following the will of the people in a state where the Republican won a narrow victory.

The group of electors met Monday in Raleigh at the old Hall of the House of Representatives in the State Capitol Building.

The pandemic has shifted the look of the Electoral College, with members and others in attendance required to get their temperature checked upon entry and wear a mask once inside.

At a time when COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths have risen across the state and country, fewer people were allowed inside the chamber where the electors voted.  

