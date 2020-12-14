Advertisement

Police: Toddler abandoned with change of clothes and a note at Southaven, Miss. Goodwill

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
By WMC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police says a toddler was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E.

Police say nearby surveillance video captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

Police say the boy is 2 years old and unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Police have not said what was in the note.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the child to call SPD at (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

***UPDATE*** Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

