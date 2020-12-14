Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say the driver of a car involved in a Sunday night traffic accident had been shot.

Tion Ernul, of Greenville, died at the scene of the crash at 14th Street and Dickinson Avenue. It happened around 7:30 p.m.

Police say they are reviewing nearby security camera footage to piece together what happened before the crash.

Officers have not yet said if the 34-year-old man died from the gunshot wound or injuries caused by the car crash.

Anyone with information on the case should call Greenville police at 252-329-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

