Look At Those Light choices for Monday 12/14

By WITN Web Team
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - “Look At Those Lights” is back for Christmas 2020! Watch the video and then answer our poll question, telling us which display you prefer.

CHOICE NUMBER 1 is located in historic Bath in Beaufort County and the display spans the entire length of the property. In keeping with its waterfront location on Bayview Road, you’ll find a candy cane dock among the decorations. You’ll also see a hot chocolate hot tub for the gingerbread man, and traditional holiday greetings, and a nativity scene as well. Keeping with the coastal theme the display features a Christmas palm tree decorated top to bottom in the center of the display.

CHOICE NUMBER 2 is on Kodiak Drive in the Denali subdivision of Winterville in Pitt County. The home is decorated top to bottom in color-changing lights and features illuminated arches lining the sidewalk in front of the home. There’s also a Rudolph themed cargo van in the driveway and plenty of colorful Christmas trees to see as well. Snowflakes trim the second floor of the home while traditional Christmas classics play in the background.

WITN’s Look at Those Lights is sponsored by Crab Pot Christmas Trees.

