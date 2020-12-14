Wake Forest Baptist Med Center gets COVID-19 vaccine

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WITN) - A hospital in Winston-Salem is among the first in the state to receive its shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem says it got 2,925 doses around 7:30 a.m. Monday.

The vaccine is being stored in an ultra-low temperature freezer until it is administered to their front-line health care workers.

WITN has reached out to hospitals here in Eastern Carolina.

CarolinaEast officials say the doses are not there yet and have heard they could arrive on Tuesday. A spokesman for Vidant Medical Center says they will receive their initial shipment this week and anticipate vaccinating front-line workers on Thursday.

Earlier, Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the first shipments of the vaccine had reached the state.

According to a social media post from the governor, the vaccine is in limited supply.

The first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in North Carolina. It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement for science and health. We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) December 14, 2020

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says health care workers fighting COVID-19 and long-term care staff and residents will be the first to be vaccinated.

