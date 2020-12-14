ECU senior placekicker Jake Verity declares for NFL Draft

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU senior placekicker Jake Verity announced Monday he will forgo his final year of college eligibility to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

Verity says he intends to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

Verity leaves ECU as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 352 career points (74 made field goals and 130 extra points).

The senior connected on 14-of-21 field goals this past season with a long of 48 at Georgia State back on Oct. 3, 2020.

His best season came in 2018 when he connected on 19-of-21 field goals with a career-long of 52 inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium against Memphis on Nov. 3, 2018.

The Bremen, Ga. native graduated from ECU in December with a degree in construction management.

Full ECU Recap:

Verity’s Zoom Media Call:

He also attached this heartfelt message to Pirate Nation:

Pirate Nation:

The time has come for me to hang up the purple jersey and pursue a professional football career by entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

My time at East Carolina has been nothing short of a blessing. Through the highs, the lows, and the sweat that I have poured into every facet of my life in Greenville, can say with confidence that I’m leaving this place as a better person and football player than I was when I arrived here in 2016.

I’ve met a number of people who have played a role in my success as a Pirate. To the people that have supported this team through the hard times, I thank you. Coach (Mike) Houston, this coaching staff, and the guys in our locker room are undoubtedly on the verge of producing the results we have all been working toward. I can speak for all of my teammates that we are tougher football players now than we have ever been.

I will miss my teammates and my coaches. I will miss the locker room camaraderie. And more than anything, I will miss running out of the tunnel and through the purple haze on Saturdays.

I’m leaving here with a great education. I’m also leaving here proud to have been part of the process of returning ECU Football to its greatness. I will never forget where I came from.

Go Pirates, forever.

- #9

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.