Eastern Carolina hospitals waiting for Pfizer Vaccine to arrive

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The first shipments of the Pfizer Coronavirus vaccine have made their way to several North Carolina Hospitals, but several are still waiting for their shipments to arrive, including some hospitals in Eastern Carolina.

CarolinaEast Medical Center in New Bern and Vidant Medical Center in Greenville are among those expecting their shipments to arrive any day now.

Ahead of the arrival of the vaccine, hospital staff at CarolinaEast say they are busy making sure any necessary protocols are in place, including determining where the vaccine will be administered and who among their staff are going to get the injections.

The vaccines could arrive as soon as Tuesday in New Bern and in Greenville. Vidant Medical Center released a statement saying they are hoping to begin vaccinating members of their health care team by Thursday, December 17th.

Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson believes this vaccine will be necessary for the country and North Carolina to get ahead of COVID-19. “That is what we need. It didn’t dissipate with warm weather. You can go in and out of shutdowns and it’s still there. You know this is it, herd immunity with the vaccine that’s how we can get back to the things we all want to do,” said Harrelson.

Health leaders maintain that the 3 W’s will remain crucial to stopping the spread until the vaccine rollout becomes more widespread.

Vidant Health statement:

“Vidant Health is committed to caring for eastern North Carolina and continues to respond and adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic. Vidant has been informed by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services that it will receive an initial shipment of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this week. We anticipate beginning to vaccinate health care team members on Thursday, Dec 17. While this is exciting news, we do not anticipate the vaccine will be available to the broader community for some time. It is necessary for everyone to remain vigilant against COVID-19 and continue to practice safety measures: wear a mask, avoid close contact and wash your hands. Help protect our frontline works by protecting yourself and the community.”

