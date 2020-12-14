Advertisement

Duplin County man held on million dollar bond after meth bust

Alexander Hawes was arrest on December 9th.
Alexander Hawes was arrest on December 9th.
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Duplin County man is being held under a $1-million bond after his arrest last week on multiple drug charges.

Deputies say Alexander Hawes was nabbed after a six-month investigation.

The man, who lives in the Rose Hill area, is charged with 14 counts of trafficking in meth, five counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver meth, five counts of maintain a place to keep controlled substances, sell meth, deliver meth, manufacture meth, four counts of possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and six counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search of the man’s Boney Road home netted deputies meth, marijuana, an automatic rifle, a sawed-off shotgun, and a pistol, a news release said.

Deputies say they seized drugs and guns from a Duplin County home.
Deputies say they seized drugs and guns from a Duplin County home.

