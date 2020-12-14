Advertisement

Deadline for Affordable Care Act signups is Tuesday

Obamacare signups are approaching.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
(CNN) - The clock is ticking for Americans looking to sign up for health coverage under the federal government.

Open enrollment in 36 states for healthcare.gov ends Tuesday.

According to federal data, nearly 4 million chose Obamacare plans as of Dec. 5.

The enrollment takes place as the Supreme Court is considering the fate of the health reform law.

The Trump Administration and a group of Republican state attorneys are attempting to invalidate the Affordable Care Act.

They say the individual mandate is unconstitutional after Congress trimmed the penalty for not having health insurance to nothing.

Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Brett Kavanaugh both said the law doesn’t have to be thrown out entirely even if a provision is found to be unconstitutional.

