Salvation Army and Red Cross options for online giving

EASTERN CAROLINA, N.C. (WITN) - The holidays are a time of year where many communities make efforts to give back to families in need.

This season, organizers say the need is greater—due to the pandemic, and less people out volunteering and donating in person.

Still, there are options if you want to help safely from home.

Karl Bush with the Salvation Army, in Washington, says donations are down. And he’s not sure if it’s because of less donations or if it’s the same people giving that are just giving less.

Either way, they and other organizations like the Red Cross say they need your help. And they found a way you can do it all online.

The Salvation Army bells are ringing at stores around the East, getting people in the spirit of giving.

“We have about an additional 125 children than what we’ve had in the years past,” Bush said.

The pandemic has made things harder, according to Cpt. Bush.

“Other things that we do, like rent and utilities—that has dramatically increased,” Bush said.

He says the need is greater than years before.

“55 to 60 percent of the families that applied this year have never applied for help from Angel Tree before,” Bush said.

Bush says they need more volunteers and donations.

“Last year, we had about three times as many people as we have this year. So, we’re stretched real thin.”

We’re about $4,000 behind where we were at the same point last year

The Salvation Army is giving people virtual options, like scanning Q.R codes.

The Red Cross is doing the same, according to Mace Robinson with the Red Cross.

“Disasters haven’t stopped because of the pandemic,” Robinson said, “So, the people aren’t going on the ground and talking, but what they’re doing is responding just as effectively.”

He’s referring to platforms like Teams and Zoom.

And Robinson says they still need more people to give blood as well.

“The virus hasn’t been shown to spread through blood,” Robinson said, “We’re taking every precaution. Giving blood is safe. So, please come out.”

This way, you can safely give back one ring at a time.

“Two of our best days are ahead of us. So, I anticipate we should be able to make our goal,” Bush said.

And Bush says they decreased that goal this year due to the circumstances.

If you want to help in person, he also says they disinfect the kettle stands and buckets constantly. And Robinson says they still need in-person volunteer blood ambassadors.

Here are some links where you can donate:

redcross.org/gift

WashingtonRedKettle.org

WalmartAngelTree.org

