Advertisement

No. 4 NC State women rally from 16 points down to beat BC, 75-69

NC State center Kayla Jones (25) hugs teammate Raina Perez (2) as Boston College's Marnelle...
NC State center Kayla Jones (25) hugs teammate Raina Perez (2) as Boston College's Marnelle Garraud (14) looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(Mary Schwalm | AP)
By JIMMY GOLEN
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:58 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Kayla Jones scored 25 points and Elissa Cunane had 23 points with 15 rebounds on Sunday as No. 4 North Carolina State rallied from a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Boston College 75-69.

The Wolfpack (6-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 65-49 with just over six minutes left before scoring 25 of the game’s last 29 points. Jones had 11 points, shooting 5 for 5 from the field, and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Makayla Dickens scored 20 points and Cameron Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for BC (4-2, 0-2 ACC). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter while committing six turnovers.

Boston College led for all but the first basket and took its biggest lead, 16 points, early in the fourth quarter before the Wolfpack ran off eight straight points. After a layup by Taylor Soule with 4:44 left, N.C. State scored the next 15 points, taking the lead with 1:25 to play on a pair of free throws by Jakia Brown-Turner.

BIG PICTURE

N.C. State: After a series of 30-, 40-, and 50-point victories over teams like North Florida and Elon, the Wolfpack beat No. 5 South Carolina for a quality win. But a close win over unranked BC could be an indication that the ACC will present a tougher challenge for N.C. State.

Boston College: Starting ACC play with a loss to Georgia Tech could have signaled a step backward this season. Instead, the Eagles showed they can stay with the best teams in the league.

UP NEXT

N.C. State: Hosts Wake Forest on Thursday night.

Boston College: Hosts Syracuse on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Four more deaths in Greene, three in Onslow County
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Latest News

Northwestern University Athletic Director Jim Phillips celebrates as the Northwestern women's...
ACC hires Northwestern AD Phillips as new commissioner
ECU senior placekicker Jake Verity declares for NFL Draft
FILE - In this July 10, 2020, file photo, Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor runs the bases...
Report: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years
Washington Football Team inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) and defensive end James...
Washington leads NFC East after gritty 23-15 win over 49ers
Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock passes against the Carolina Panthers during the first half...
Lock throws career-high 4 TDs, Broncos top Panthers 32-27