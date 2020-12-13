Advertisement

Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home

An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.(WITN)
By Marsaili Knapp
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:59 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies have identified the woman found dead in her home this weekend.

An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday at the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call to check on the 49-year-old’s welfare and discovered the body inside her home on Highway 171, north of Washington.

Foul play is suspected in Isner’s death and deputies say they have no suspects in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.

SUNDAY STORY

A woman was found dead inside her home in Beaufort County Saturday afternoon.

On Dec. 12, 2020, around 5:00 p.m. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office was called to do a welfare check.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the woman’s home on Highway 171 she was dead.

Investigators do not have a suspect, but believe that her death was not accidental.

The investigation is still ongoing.

