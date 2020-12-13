Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort County deputies have identified the woman found dead in her home this weekend.

An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday at the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Deputies say they received a call to check on the 49-year-old’s welfare and discovered the body inside her home on Highway 171, north of Washington.

Foul play is suspected in Isner’s death and deputies say they have no suspects in the homicide.

Anyone with information on the woman’s death should call the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 252-946-7111.

SUNDAY STORY

