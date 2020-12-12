NC Capitol tree lighting ceremony goes virtual this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Governor Roy Cooper and his wife Kristin kept up the holiday tradition of lighting the State Capitol tree Friday night, but in a virtual ceremony. Governor Cooper says the event was virtual this year so all North Carolinians could enjoy the beginning of the holiday season.

The tree is a 24′ Fraser fir from Peaks Farms in Ashe County. The NC Christmas Tree Growers Association donated wreaths adorning the outside of the Capitol.

The governor said altering traditions is essential, especially during the COVID pandemic.

“So many of us are doing the right thing and adapting our holiday traditions to keep our families and others safe,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We’re proud to present the annual lighting of this beautiful North Carolina Fraser fir Christmas tree so that everyone from Manteo to Murphy can enjoy it safely online.”

This is the 42nd year of the Capitol tree lighting.

Visitors to the Raleigh area can view the seasonal decorations at the Capitol grounds beginning this week, though the State Capitol building is currently closed to visitors due to COVID-19. Visitors also will be able to either walk or drive around the sidewalks and streets surrounding Capitol Square and the Executive Mansion to view the exterior lights and decorations.

