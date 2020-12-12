Charlie’s Forecast: Storms popping up along front

Monday Afternoon

The heaviest rain associated with today’s cold front will be clear of the coast around 6 p.m. Until then, rain showers are expected to be plentiful and, at times, heavy. Thunderstorms have popped up along the main rain band to go along with gusty winds. Rainfall totals should run around a half an inch for most, however a few areas could register totals closer to 1 inch. Skies will clear out shortly after sunset as the colder air surges in from the north. Temperatures will be falling from the 60s and 70s to the 40s by sunset.

Tuesday

The clear skies will persist through the day Tuesday, but the sunshine will do little to warm us. Highs will max out in the upper 40s with a breeze blowing out of the north at 5 to 10 mph making it feel just a touch cooler. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s before clouds from the next storm begin to roll in.

Wednesday

Rain will make its second appearance in as many days Wednesday. Similar to Monday, a second stronger low pressure system will sweep its cold front over the area, leading to a swath of moderate to occasionally heavy rain from midday into Wednesday night. Highs will reach the mid 50s with more gusty winds moving in as well. Cold air will again tail the rain, making its presence felt late Wednesday night through the rest of the week.

Thursday & Friday

Skies will be sunny to finish the week while temperatures struggle to warm up. Highs will be in the upper 40s both afternoons with overnight lows falling below freezing.