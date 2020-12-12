Advertisement

Charlie’s Forecast: Storms popping up along front

The system will exit this evening, leaving us with clear skies for Tuesday
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 15, 2020 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday Afternoon

The heaviest rain associated with today’s cold front will be clear of the coast around 6 p.m. Until then, rain showers are expected to be plentiful and, at times, heavy. Thunderstorms have popped up along the main rain band to go along with gusty winds. Rainfall totals should run around a half an inch for most, however a few areas could register totals closer to 1 inch. Skies will clear out shortly after sunset as the colder air surges in from the north. Temperatures will be falling from the 60s and 70s to the 40s by sunset.

Tuesday

The clear skies will persist through the day Tuesday, but the sunshine will do little to warm us. Highs will max out in the upper 40s with a breeze blowing out of the north at 5 to 10 mph making it feel just a touch cooler. Overnight lows will drop to the mid 30s before clouds from the next storm begin to roll in.

Wednesday

Rain will make its second appearance in as many days Wednesday. Similar to Monday, a second stronger low pressure system will sweep its cold front over the area, leading to a swath of moderate to occasionally heavy rain from midday into Wednesday night. Highs will reach the mid 50s with more gusty winds moving in as well. Cold air will again tail the rain, making its presence felt late Wednesday night through the rest of the week.

Thursday & Friday

Skies will be sunny to finish the week while temperatures struggle to warm up. Highs will be in the upper 40s both afternoons with overnight lows falling below freezing.

Most Read

An autopsy on the body of Angela Isner is scheduled for Tuesday.
Beaufort County deputies ID woman found dead inside home
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Four more deaths in Greene, three in Onslow County
Top Left: Brandon Jemal Barfield, Keith Devone Anderson, Michael Anthony Ward, Terrell Davon...
Seven people arrested on drug charges
A Greenville driver was shot before he crashed into this light pole Sunday.
Police say Greenville car crash victim had been shot
Shipments of the Pfizer vaccine will set in motion the biggest vaccination effort in American...
COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort

Latest News

Highway 11 closed Thursday morning in Kinston.
RIVER FLOODING: Neuse River at Kinston drops below major flood stage
Iota will bring catastrophic rains through Central America.
Hurricane Iota makes landfall as a category 4 storm
Weather Authority Forecast
Weather Authority Forecast for Monday, November 16th
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020
Weather Authority Forecast For November 14, 2020