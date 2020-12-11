Advertisement

Woman facing heroin charges after special operations unit arrest

Greenville woman facing heroin charges
Greenville woman facing heroin charges
By Sharon Johnson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Detectives with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit made a traffic stop on B. Stokes Road in Greenville Thursday night.

During the stop, deputies say they found heroin in the possession of 34 year-old Amanda Sue Stepp of Greenville.

Deputies arrested Stepp and charged her with trafficking heroin, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Stepp is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

