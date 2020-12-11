University of Mount Olive establishing Clergy Connection with $1 million in grants

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Lilly Endowment awarded The University of Mount Olive (UMO) grants totaling $1 million. The grants come from the Lily Endowment’s Thriving in Ministry initiative and enable UMO to establish the Clergy Connection Initiative (CCI).

College leaders say its mission will align with the Thriving in Ministry goal of helping organizations create or strengthen programs that help pastors build relationships with experienced clergy to serve as mentors.

In its research on the barriers facing rural clergy in eastern North Carolina, UMO found that limited resources, minimal professional development, and inconsistent peer-to-peer support structures often result in burnout. In many cases, clergy leave the church within their most formative years.

UMO will train clergy to become mentors through the Clergy Connection Initiative by offering support, ongoing coaching, and relational development.

Vice President for Institutional Advancement Jason Gipe said, “The support this will provide our communities and churches is vital and will strengthen UMO as a leader in Christian higher education. We are thankful to the Lilly Endowment for this opportunity.”

Throughout the grant, UMO plans to recruit and train more than 20 seasoned clergies to become mentor-facilitators and establish 10-15 locally-based clergy in their first ten years of ministry.

“Leading a congregation today is multi-faceted and exceptionally demanding,” said Christopher L. Coble, Lilly Endowment’s Vice President for Religion. “When pastors have opportunities to build meaningful relationships with experienced colleagues, they are able to negotiate the challenges of ministry, and their leadership thrives. Promising programs like the University of Mount Olive’s Clergy Connection Initiative will help pastors develop these kinds of relationships, especially when they are in the midst of significant professional transitions.”

UMO President Dr. Edward Croom said he’s excited to see the funding impact. “We are grateful to Lilly Foundation and are eager to make an impactful difference within eastern North Carolina ministry.”

