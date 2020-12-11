Restaurants step up to help local soup kitchen as need for food increases

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Government said Thursday that the number of people in our country seeking unemployment benefits, jumped last week to 853,000.

This surge comes as a lot of companies and businesses are letting employees go as states, like North Carolina, reimpose business shutdowns and tighter restrictions.

Because of this, more people are turning to food banks and soup kitchens to provide meals for their families.

Before the pandemic started, Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville served around 900 people a month, but now they are serving almost 5,000 and that number continues to increase.

So, some local restaurants in Greenville are stepping up to help.

Basils, Bodega Cafe, Beeker’s Brisket and BBQ, Hwy 55 on Memorial Drive, Bagel Man, Jimmy John’s, Pizza Hut in Winterville, and Sheetz are just a few who are providing meals to Joy Soup Kitchen.

Saul Horowitz with State Farm is sponsoring some meals.

“I wanted to give the people of the neighborhood who could never afford or have the opportunity to eat in some of these restaurants,” “There are people who have never experienced this level of red before. They are not accustomed to it just because of the simple fact that they may have had jobs and they had money but the pandemic has really taken a lot of people out of their business and it’s hurt a lot of people.”

ThereThe coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot of people out of their jobs, unable to provide food for their families.

So restaurants like Basil’s, wanted to help.

“It was something we wanted to do to give back to the community especially during COVID where everybody has a lot of worried and financial concerns, lots of times the ones that get left out are the ones that had the biggest worries and biggest concerns beforehand.” “There are people out there who are always less fortunate than us. It never matters what situation you’re in, in life. No matter how bad COVID has hurt us as a restaurant, there are people out there who are hurting more. I can’t imagine wondering where my next meal is going to come from.”

Joy Soup Kitchen said that they encourage other restaurants and businesses in Eastern North Carolina to help out as well.

You can simply sign up for a day and provide a warm meal for someone who needs it.

Joy Soup Kitchen said they are open during the day 5 days a week and for dinner 3 nights a week but come January, because of the increased need they will be opening their doors 5 nights a week.

