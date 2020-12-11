Restaurants step up to help local soup kitchen as need for food increases
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Government said Thursday that the number of people in our country seeking unemployment benefits, jumped last week to 853,000.
This surge comes as a lot of companies and businesses are letting employees go as states, like North Carolina, reimpose business shutdowns and tighter restrictions.
Because of this, more people are turning to food banks and soup kitchens to provide meals for their families.
Before the pandemic started, Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville served around 900 people a month, but now they are serving almost 5,000 and that number continues to increase.
So, some local restaurants in Greenville are stepping up to help.
Basils, Bodega Cafe, Beeker’s Brisket and BBQ, Hwy 55 on Memorial Drive, Bagel Man, Jimmy John’s, Pizza Hut in Winterville, and Sheetz are just a few who are providing meals to Joy Soup Kitchen.
Saul Horowitz with State Farm is sponsoring some meals.
ThereThe coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot of people out of their jobs, unable to provide food for their families.
So restaurants like Basil’s, wanted to help.
Joy Soup Kitchen said that they encourage other restaurants and businesses in Eastern North Carolina to help out as well.
You can simply sign up for a day and provide a warm meal for someone who needs it.
Joy Soup Kitchen said they are open during the day 5 days a week and for dinner 3 nights a week but come January, because of the increased need they will be opening their doors 5 nights a week.
