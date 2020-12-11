Advertisement

Restaurants step up to help local soup kitchen as need for food increases

Restaurants around Greenville help out Joy Soup Kitchen.
Restaurants around Greenville help out Joy Soup Kitchen.(Amber Lake)
By Amber Lake
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Federal Government said Thursday that the number of people in our country seeking unemployment benefits, jumped last week to 853,000.

This surge comes as a lot of companies and businesses are letting employees go as states, like North Carolina, reimpose business shutdowns and tighter restrictions.

Because of this, more people are turning to food banks and soup kitchens to provide meals for their families.

Before the pandemic started, Joy Soup Kitchen in Greenville served around 900 people a month, but now they are serving almost 5,000 and that number continues to increase.

So, some local restaurants in Greenville are stepping up to help.

Basils, Bodega Cafe, Beeker’s Brisket and BBQ, Hwy 55 on Memorial Drive, Bagel Man, Jimmy John’s, Pizza Hut in Winterville, and Sheetz are just a few who are providing meals to Joy Soup Kitchen.

Saul Horowitz with State Farm is sponsoring some meals.

ThereThe coronavirus pandemic has taken a lot of people out of their jobs, unable to provide food for their families.

So restaurants like Basil’s, wanted to help.

Joy Soup Kitchen said that they encourage other restaurants and businesses in Eastern North Carolina to help out as well.

You can simply sign up for a day and provide a warm meal for someone who needs it.

Joy Soup Kitchen website

Joy Soup Kitchen said they are open during the day 5 days a week and for dinner 3 nights a week but come January, because of the increased need they will be opening their doors 5 nights a week.

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman's body was found Wednesday afternoon in her Greenville home.
Woman found dead in Greenville home identified
This is an artist rendering of the expansion at Thermo Fisher.
Greenville pharmaceutical plant adding 500 new jobs
Crash near Grimesland
UPDATE: Names released in fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 33 near Grimesland
Silver Alert for for 65-year-old Vicky Diane Brantley
Silver Alert issued for missing Greenville woman
This map was last updated on December 8th.
COVID-19: Another record day for virus hospitalizations; Pitt Co. tops 9,000 cases

Latest News

Group holds first People City's Council meeting
Greenville area residents unite outside city hall to form “People’s City Council”
Pictures of suspects in New Bern armed robbery
New Bern Police seek information in armed robbery
NC DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen
State will receive 85,800 vaccine doses in first wave
Sycamore Hill COVID-19 testing site to close next week
In one week, one less COVID-19 testing site in Pitt County